Shirley Mae Millard

Shirley Mae Millard, 91, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, at her residence.

Shirley was born September 9, 1927, in Collinsville, IL, a daughter of Joseph and Elfreida Dellamano Giaconini. Shirley graduated from Belleville Lutheran High School with the class of 1945. She married Daniel M. Millard on Nov. 23, 1950 in Collinsville, IL.

Shirley started her working career at a bank in Collinsville as a secretary in the Loan Department. Shirley was a member of the Carlinville Zion Lutheran Church where she was active in the church choir and was known for her beautiful soprano voice. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Leader and also volunteered at the Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary. Shirley loved to attend the theatre, musicals and was known to enjoy a dance or two with Dan. Her pastime was spent knitting, playing bridge and painting on canvas.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Private family funeral services will be conducted at the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

The family invites their friends to join them at the Magnuson Grand Hotel on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. to honor Shirley’s memory.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Millard; daughter, Patricia Millard deForcrand (Philippe) of Switzerland, sons; Daniel C. (Cathy) Millard of Guntersville, AL, Mark D. (Elizabeth) Millard of Guntersville, AL, Timothy J. (Susan) Millard of Carlinville, IL, Christopher J. (Michelle) Millard of Carlinville, IL; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers; Michael Millard, Matthew Millard, Daniel Millard, Louis deForcrand, Zack Ring, Jim Siepka, Andy Akin and Taylor Coltrin.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Carlinville Food Pantry.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or to light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.