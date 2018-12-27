Shirley M. “Margie” Jones

Shirley Margaret “Margie” Jones, 72, of Carlinville passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Shirley was born July 23, 1946, in Keshena, Wis., on the Menominee Indian Reservation, a daughter of Shirley Marlin and Rita Jane (Wilber) Bodoh.

She married Raymond E. Jones on Aug. 4, 1964, in Carlinville.

Shirley graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1973.

Shirley retired in 2007 from the State of Illinois as an accountant in the Comptroller’s Office. She was a member of the Plainview Baptist Church and loved to crochet, sew, travel, craft and spend time with her family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond E. Jones in 2013; daughter, Roberta Jane Robinson; son, Timothy Jones; brother, Lee Bodoh; and sister, Jill Bodoh.

A celebration of life visitation will be held at the VFW Hall at 208 South West Street in Carlinville on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 1-3 p.m. Private family graveside services will be conducted at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shirley Goodwin Jones of Carlinville; son, Ray E. Jones of Carlinville; daughter, Nancy Highley of Naples, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Bodoh of Wisconsin; brother, Earl (Esther) Bodoh of Wisconsin; sister, Suzanne Bodoh Emmerson of Wisconsin; sister, Eileen Denise (Gary) Gwinn of Carlinville; sister, Denise Michelle Bodoh of Florida; sister, Antoninette Faith (Dossie) Land of Florida; sister, Naomi Faith (Ray Jensen) Bodoh of Wisconsin; and uncle, Clifford Wilber of Wisconsin.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.