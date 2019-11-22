Shirley M. Knes

Shirley Marcelean Knes, 93, of Mt. Olive died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 4:47 a.m. at her son’s residence in Mt. Olive.

She was born Nov. 26, 1925 in Mt. Olive, the daughter of Valentine J. Weidler and Minnie Kleen Weidler​

She married Lawrence Joseph Knes Nov. 26, 1950 at Holy Trinity Church, Mt. Olive. He preceded her in death May 15, 1986​

She attended Immanuel Grade school and Mt. Olive High School and was a member of St. John Paul II, formerly Holy Trinity Catholic Church and also a member of The Altar & Rosary Society and the Holy Trinity Quilting Circle. ​

She grew up as a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive where she was baptized and confirmed.​

She worked for the Olin Corporation, East Alton, Illinois. She retired from Franzens Market in Mt. Olive after 23 years.​

Shirley delivered Meals on Wheels with her daughter Sharon, volunteered for blood drives and enjoyed backyard gardening and feeding the birds and was an avid baseball Cardinal fan.​

She is survived by one son, Ed (Alma) Knes of Mt. Olive; son-in-law, Dennis (Paulette) Nowell of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother: Kenneth (Georgia) Weidler of Mt. Olive; one sister, Jo Ann (Joe) Hoppe of Portage, Ind.; three granddaughters, Terri Nowell (husband Steve) Jansen of St. Louis, Mo. and Amanda (Jeff) Osmoe of Mt. Olive; Emily (Marc) Ruemmler of Mt. Olive; and grandson: Michael (Lindsey) Knes of Mt. Olive; two great-grandsons: Aiden and Ethan Ruemeller; four great-granddaughters, Kate and Vivian Osmoe; and Libby and Millie Knes.

Shirley was eagerly anticipating the birth of her new great grandchild, Terri and Steve’s impending child in February.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Nowell; granddaughter, Kimberly Kay Nowell; three brothers: Elroy, Orville and Jerome Weidler; three sisters, Marilyn Weidler, Judy Rine and Verlaine Loescher.​

​Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 15 at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. Rosary was led by Father Thomas Hagstrom.​ A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Mt. Olive.

Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Olive, with Hagstrom officiating.

Condolences may be left online at www.beckerandson.com​. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.