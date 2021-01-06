Shirley L. Rives (Scheldt) Royer

Shirley L. Rives (Scheldt) Royer, 88, of Carlinville, passed on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born April 15, 1932 to Elmer and Clara (Gray) Scheldt in Carlinville.

Shirley married Charles Rives March 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2007. Shirley married Keith Royer January 5, 2015 and he survives.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elmer Scheldt Jr.; sister-in-law, Anne Mae Scheldt; great-granddaughter, Tori Marie Rives; son-in-laws, John Graziano and Michael Cummings.

Shirley was a member of Carlinville First Assembly and she enjoyed painting, crochet, knitting, gardening, woodworking, crafts, traveling, softball, sports in general, and spending time with her family, friends, children, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Royer; children, Charolette (Gerald) Crosby, Tony (Lonna) Rives, and Susan (companion Karl Grunwald) Rives; grandchildren, Katrina (Mark) Sievers, Jason (Angie) Rives, Craig Cummings, Chad (Tabitha) Rives, Hilary (Corey) Stallings, and Greg (Tara) Rives; great-grandchildren, Michael Pratt, Lucas Sievers, Braiden Cummings, Rileigh Cummings, Parker Cummings, Hetra (Mathew) Dufner, Blaze Ballow, Darcy Cummings, Trace Cummings, Mason Stallings, Logan Stallings, Karter Stallings, Bryce Rives, Jack Rives, Piper Rives, Gavin Rives, and Kylee Rives; and great great-granddaughter, Addie Dufner.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at the Carlinville First Assembly.

Funeral service were held immediately following visitation. Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may go to Carlinville First Assembly.

