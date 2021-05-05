Shirley Katherine Boente

Shirley Katherine Boente, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday evening, May 2, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Shirley was born on Dec. 1, 1934 to John James and Mary Agnes (Garrigan) Moore in Springfield, MO.

She married Lawrence M. Boente on Jan. 21, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville. Shirley and Larry were married for 60 years.

Shirley grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She went to Immaculate Conception Elementary School and then she attended St. Scholastica all girls catholic high school. She graduated in 1952. She then attended St. Louis University’s nursing school and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Shirley worked as a registered nurse in St. Louis.

In Carlinville, Shirley was very involved in the community. She served at Carlinville Hospital as a hospice volunteer, 30 years on the board (1980-2010) and as a member of the auxiliary. Shirley and Larry were instrumental in the planning and development of the new Carlinville Area Hospital. Shirley quietly instilled her volunteer spirit in her family.

Shirley was a lifelong member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church and supported the various ministries within our Catholic church. She was very passionate about her Catholic faith. Shirley’s strongest qualities were her grace, strength and perseverance.

Shirley and Larry so enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s events and generally spending time with them. She enjoyed reading and was a whiz at crossword puzzles.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Lawrence M. Boente of Carlinville; daughter, Julie (Steve Hunt) Boente of Carlinville; son, Greg (Regina) Boente of Carlinville; daughter, Kris (Laurence Janssen Jr.) Boente of Carlinville; daughter, Paula (Andrew) Hulin of Carlinville; daughter, Leah (Chad Marschik) Boente of Springfield; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Bradburn; brother, James Moore Jr. and grandson, Luke Boente.

Funeral Mass and visitation were held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial was in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Library, Carlinville Area Hospital or St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.