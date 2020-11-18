Shirley Jean Thomas

Shirley Jean (Stotler) Thomas, 74, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at her home in Carlinville. She was born July 21, 1946 to Harold and Leatrice Stotler in Brighton.

She is survived by her two sons, Patrick and Harold Wissell; brothers, James Stotler, Gary Stotler; grandson, Sam Stotler; nephew, Jeffrey (Anita) Stotler; great-niece, Brynn Stotler; and a host of other family and friends.

Shirley had a zest for life, and loved her community. She had a master’s degree in cosmetology and reflexology. She was owner of The Hairport in Palmyra for more than 30 years. She sat on the board of the National Beauty Association and the National Nail Technicians of America. She was an author in the nail and tech world, and a national spokeswoman, nicknamed “The Dragon Queen of the Nail Industry.”

She traveled throughout the country lecturing on these areas of expertise. In New York, she was honored as “Woman of the Year” for her outstanding contributions to mentoring through education of others in the field. Shirley also served on the Edie Hand Foundation board, helping children at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

In her free time she loved to fish and grow beautiful roses. In Carlinville, she was a local housing entrepreneur and broker for over the road truckers.

She will be missed by many.

Private family services were held and burial has taken place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Lake Geneva, Wisc.