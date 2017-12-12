Shirley J. Ruffatto, 87

GILLESPIE (Dec. 12, 2017) – Shirley J. Ruffatto, 87, of Gillespie passed away at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

She was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Carlinville to Richard and Helen (Pfaff) Briggs. She married Edward L. Ruffatto on May 21, 1950, in Carlinville; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2012.

Mrs. Ruffatto was an office manager for Community Family Practice in Benld and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie.

Surviving are her children, Jim (fiancee Tess) Ruffatto of Chatham, Janice (Terry) Allan of Gillespie, Jack (Vonda) Ruffatto of Plainview and Jennifer (Darrin) Peterson of Gillespie; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ted Briggs of Sparland and Bob Briggs of Springfield.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by a grandson, Eli Peterson, in infancy; a daughter-in-law, Karen Ruffatto; and a brother, Ron Briggs.

Private family services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Homes in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.