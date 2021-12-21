Shipps celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Al and Marla (Wallner) Shipp of Shipman, formerly of Nilwood and Girard, celebrate 60 years of marriage on Dec. 23rd. A family reunion was held in Tennessee earlier this year.

Al (a.k.a. Curly, Bruce, Phantom Squirrel) served in the Navy and worked for the US Postal Service. He now sings and preaches.

Marla was supervisor of x-ray at Carlinville Area Hospital. After retiring she and Al opened the Lighthouse Antique Mall.

Al and Marla have three children, Tom Shipp (Diane) of Cohasset, MA; Molly Tucker (Brent) of Lutz, FL; and Penny Lemarr (Maurice) of Troy. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of gifts, write your own Burma-Shave poem about Al and send it to him.