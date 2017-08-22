Sheryl L. Gueldenhaar, 62

ROMEOVILLE (August 22, 2017) – Sheryl Lynn Gueldenhaar, 62, of Romeoville passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Mountain Home, Idaho, to Donald and Carol Gueldenhaar.

Ms. Gueldenhaar attended Dwight High School and graduated from Lincolnwood High School in Raymond in 1972. She went on to earn an associate’s degree in floral design from Danville Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, then pursued a master’s degree in horticulture therapy. She was a floral designer for many years, making friends wherever she worked. She later worked in interior design and then operated her own wholesale floral and accessory business, Holzer Floral Products. She also founded Home and Vine Design. She excelled in the culinary arts, doing some catering and special events. She enjoyed gardening, adventure, travel and discovering new restaurants while dining with friends. She fought a long fight with cancer with a positive attitude.

Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Tim Wagy of Carlinville; nieces, Kara (Jarrod) Waldeck of Chandler, Ariz., and Kimberly (Chris) Hirstein of Shawnee, Kan.; great-nieces, Eloise Hirstein and Olive Hirstein; and a great-nephew, Max Waldeck.

She was preceded in death by her father. Her mother passed away July 17, 2017.

A picnic celebration of life service was held Saturday, July 8, at the home of her friends Gary and Linda Emling. Burial will be at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, at a later date. The family was assisted by Care Memorial Cremation of Romeoville.

Memorials may be made to the Joliet Junior College of Culinary Arts.