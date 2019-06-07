Sherwood B. Howald

Sherwood B. “Chub” Howald, 90, of Bunker Hill, died at his residence on Monday, May 27, 2019.

He was born May 27, 1929, in Bunker Hill, to Charles Howald & Helen (Whitfield) Howald. He married Gertraud (Blokscha) Howald on May 9, 1951 in Vienna, Austria.

Howald was a veteran of the US Army, a retired pipefitter and a farmer. He was a member of the Local 553 Pipefitters, American Legion of Bunker Hill, and active in the Macoupin County and Bunker Hill Historical Society.

Sherwood was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert Howald and sister, Bertha Mae Benham.

He is survived by his spouse, Gertraud Howald of Bunker Hill; children, Michael (Roxanne) Howald of Bunker Hill and Mark Howald of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Amanda (Jon) Bull, Lindsey (Andy) Patton, Whitney (Brady) Vieths; great-grandchildren, Asher Bull, Simon Bull, Eliot Patton and Rylee Vieths; and sister, Betty Zarges of Bunker Hill.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Congregational Church, Bunker Hill with Rev. Jeremy Wood officiating. Burial will be at Wood Davis Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Education Foundation or Methodist Food Pantry.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.