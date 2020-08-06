Sherry Lynn McQuaid

Sherry Lynn McQuaid, 55, of Shipman, died at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

She was born June 17, 1965 in Belleville to the late Frank and Thelma (Beck) Whitten.

Sherry married Rodney Lee McQuaid on October 12, 1984 in Alton. He survives.

She had worked as a Registered Nurse before retiring. In addition to her husband, Rodney, she is survived by her sister Gloria Joyce; sister-in-law, Sherrie (Randy) Durbin; brother-in-law, Skip (Marcia) McQuaid; mother-in-law Kay McQuaid; five nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Thelma, and brother-in-law Dallas Joyce.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman.

Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Gift of Hope.

The family requests that all guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact with the family.

Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andesonfamilyfuneral.com.