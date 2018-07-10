Sherry L. Sands, 58

DORCHESTER (July 10, 2018) – Sherry Lynn Sands, 58, of Dorchester passed away at 2:17 p.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born July 5, 1959, in Litchfield, a daughter of Robert Edmond Slone and Margaret (Holtorff) Slone. She married Bruce Alan Sands on Dec. 23, 1995, in Dorchester; he survives.

Mrs. Sands was a homemaker.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Chad (Shelly) Whaley of Gillespie; daughter, Heather (Shanne) Campbell of Gillespie; eight grandchildren, Cyle, Samantha, Cassie, Brandon, Sheila, Maddy, Brooklynn and David; three great-grandchildren, Mica, Lily, and Emmett; two sisters, Katherine Roberts and Betty Slone-Steward; and a brother, Dale Slone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sheila Stone.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with cremation to follow the visitation. Burial will be in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.