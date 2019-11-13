Sheriff: 30 vehicles left roadway Monday

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple accidents Monday as a result of the wintry weather.

“We had roughly eight to 10 accidents that needed reports done on them,” sheriff Shawn Kahl said. “We probably had another 20 calls of people in the ditch that were just stuck with no report needed. Altogether over 30 vehicles off in the ditch or wrecked.

Areas which caused the most concern were along Route 4, north of Carlinville, as well as just south of Girard, according to Kahl.

“Our biggest trouble spot was north of Carlinville and south of Girard on Illinois Route four,” he said. “It seemed like there were wrecks all over the county though no one real true trouble spot other than north of Carlinville.”