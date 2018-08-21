Sheri L. Strohmeier, 60

BUNKER HILL (Aug. 21, 2018) – Sheri Lynn Strohmeier, 60, of Bunker Hill passed away at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

She was born Dec. 9, 1957, in Wood River to Oran Diveley and Glendola (Burk) Lacy. She married Richard George Strohmeeir in October 1998 in Wood River; he survives.

Mrs. Strohmeier was a manager for Schnuck’s and a member of the Beltline Christian Center in Alton. She enjoyed her grandchildren, knitting, painting, sewing and fishing.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her mother, Dodie Dively-Lacy of Bethalto; children, Tony Harrison, Brandie (Cole) Feezel Turner, Dustin (Mimma) Feezel, Jeremy (Kate) Strohmeier, Nicole (Nick) Stephens and Colten Strohmeier; grandchildren, Jack, Nathan, Mason, Charlie, Sebastian, Alessandra, Thomas, Ava, Logan, Landon and Bella; siblings, Sandy Clark, Terry Dively, Pam Purcell, Keith Dively and Kent Dively; and a special aunt and uncle, Patty and George Dillow.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Danny Diveley.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 20, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home, with Pastor Todd Shaw officiating. Burial was in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.