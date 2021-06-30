Sharon Lynn Overstreet

Sharon Lynn Overstreet, 67, of Gillespie, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, June 21, at 12:29 p.m.

She was born March 1, 1954, in Litchfield to Bert Huddleston & Viola L. (Matteson) Huddleston.

She married John Draper Overstreet on September 6, 1983 in Carlinville. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2003.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Raju) Dirnberger of Gillespie, Ann Ross of Gillespie, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grand children, sister, Karen Brady of Gillespie, and brother, Tom Huddleston.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Jonathan Daniel Overstreet, brothers, Donnie “Hud” Huddleston and Steve Huddleston.

Friends were invited to call on Friday, June 25, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.