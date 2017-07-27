SFH recognizes volunteers

7 27 17

St. Francis Hospital recognized auxiliary volunteers at its annual Auxiliary Appreciation Dinner, held Thursday, June 22. The group enjoyed a meal prepared by the hospital’s food and nutrition department and were entertained by members of the Midwest Royals gymnastics team.

Recognized for cumulative volunteer service hours as of Dec. 31, 2016, were Lou Ellen Anderson, Lisa Armocida, Jenny Baker, Jen Baugher, Maud Belden, Cindy Borklund, Rita Bryant, Linda Cruthis, Sharon Cordani, Denise DeLaCruz, Mary Diehl, Sue Faas, Tonya Flannery, Alberta Fleming, Cheryl Hartel, Stephanie Hebenstreit, Carolyn Hendrickson, Lisa Heyen, Dorothy Hunt, Nancy Hyam, Bill Jackson, Jan Johns, Joan Jurgena, Becky Langen, Ronda Lawson, Patsy Littrell, Terry Littrell, Vickie Lovellette, Dorothy Mansholt, Paulette Marten, Jane Martin, Jan Marshall, Jeannette Mattews, Linda Maulding, Lisa Montgomery, Mary K. Meyer, Laura Mulhern, Kathy Nail, Misti Reed, Judy Sneed, Shirley State, Dorothy Stierwalt, Deanna Reeves, Carol Ruckman, Maggie Schomer, Joann Tabaka, Rose Tebbe, Donna Throne, Patti Waggoner, Joyce Williams, Patty West, Wendy Wuttke and Vi Wolfe.

“Our volunteers provide invaluable assistance within so many areas of our hospital,” said Paula Endress, director of philanthropy. “We feel blessed to have the benefit of the many skills they bring to assist us in our mission.”

For more information about volunteering, contact Endress at (217) 324-8200.