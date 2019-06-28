Several towns planning Independence Day events

Early next month, several communities in Macoupin County and the surrounding area will celebrate the nation’s Independence Day, July 4, with daylong celebrations. Fireworks displays are a part of many of the community activities.

Here is a list of activities both before and after Independence Day.

Carlinville

Wednesday, July 3, will be the fifth annual Carlinville Winning Communities Independence Day celebration at the Macoupin County fairgrounds, north on Route 4.

This event includes free parking and admission. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Overflow parking will be available in the Flowers Sanitation lot across from the fairgrounds.

The Carlinville Moose Lodge will be selling Italian beef, sloppy joes, jumbo hot dogs with chili or cheese and French fries as well as adult beverages, soda and water.

There will be a DJ and karaoke from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Moose will have the Smoky Jennings Pavilion open before and after the fireworks display.

Wilsonville

In recognition of the village’s centennial, several activities are planned for the Fourth of July this year.

The food court at the Community Center in Wilsonville opens Thursday, July 4, at noon. There will be a bounce house, water slide and obstacle course free of charge.

Obstacle races begin at 2 p.m. with four different age categories: ages 7-10; 11-14, 15-18 and 18 and older.

In addition, there will be a corn hole and washer tournament at The Progressive Club (212 Wilson Street) with sign-up at noon.

Bingo will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. in the community center. There will be a magician performing at 4:30 p.m.

The evening’s festivities conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Brighton

The village of Brighton is celebrating 150 years and there are several events planned from July 3-6.

Fireworks are planned for Thursday, July 4, and Saturday, July 6, at approximately 9:15 p.m. each night.

An opening ceremony kicks things off Wednesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available each night.

A town parade will take place Saturday, July 6, at 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill

The Bunker Hill Fire Department is sponsoring the annual Firefighter’s Picnic Saturday, July 6, at The Resi-James Bertagnolli Park immediately following the Independence Day parade.

The event includes kids rides, tractor pulls, a bags tournament, food, beer tent, live music and fireworks at dark.

Otter Lake

A fireworks display will take place Wednesday, July 3, at the Otter Lake Campground west of Girard.

Litchfield

A fireworks display will take place Thursday, July 4, at marina one at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield. The show is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Shipman

The Shipman community is planning a fireworks show at Shipman Lake (Steve Reed Farm/Reeds Lane) Wednesday, July 3. The event is presented by the Shipman Volunteer Fire Department and begins with food and beverages at 5 p.m. This year, food includes pork chops, pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans and fresh pork rinds. Beverages available are water and soda. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot from the big dam on the west end of the lake. In the event of inclement weather, those in charge of the event have a rain date of Sunday, July 7.

Virden

The Elmer E. Vance Post No. 386 American Legion and Sons of the American Legion will hold a Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday through Thursday, July 2-4, on the Square in Virden.

Festivities start Tuesday, July 2, at 6 p.m. with rides, games and food. An opening ceremony takes place at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Little Miss/Little Mister competition at the bandstand at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday activities continue with rides, games and food at 6, plus the citizen and business of the year presentation at 6:45, band concert from 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, there will be a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m., a decorated bicycle parade around the square at 9:30 a.m., plus rides agmes and food from 6 to 10 p.m. The Miss Virden pageant starts at the bandstand at 6:30 p.m.