Several recommendations approved by County Board

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Finance meeting last Thursday began with a resolution establishing fiscal year 2019-2020’s general fund and special funds appropriations. The committee was presented with the proposed final budget book. There were no significant changes from the tentative budget proposed last month. The book presented descriptions of each general fund department, trend lines of spending since 1995, descriptions of the general fund revenue, special fund descriptions and balance history for the special funds. The motion to recommend was unanimously approved.

Fiscal year budget review

County Clerk Pete Duncan reported that the county will have a surplus of revenue, but in terms of accounting reporting it may depend on if a property tax distribution happens this fiscal year. Duncan noted that the county already had one by July of last year.

General fund appropriations

Duncan reported that the Sheriff’s department sent a document to his office showing that their department is $109,000 short for this year. The proposed resolution redistributes funds and adds $130,000 to ensure the department can finish the fiscal year and cover salary increases. To help cover these costs, the federal prisoner reimbursement line item was increased to $500,000, approximately what the program has brought into the county. The motion to recommend was unanimously approved.

Budget Stabilization Fund

Duncan explained this would transfer out the remaining capital outlay budget to the Budget Stabilization Fund. This money was appropriated for the dome and roof repair project which will happen next year and will allow money to be spent without an issue with how much money can be budgeted in the General Fund for capital outlay projects. The motion to recommend was unanimously approved.

Public defender

automation fund

Clerk Duncan explained this resolution is required to create a Public Defender Automation Fund due to the fees and fines changes the state had passed. In certain cases, $2 will be collected and needs to be receipted into this Public Defender Automation Fund. The motion to recommend was unanimously approved.

End of year fiscal bills

The meeting ended with a motion to recommend to the board a deadline of Friday Aug. 23 for bills to be paid before the end of the fiscal year and for a Finance meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 to approve those bills. The motion was approved unanimously.