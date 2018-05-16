Several county athletes advance to girls state meet

GILLESPIE (May 17, 2018) – Senior Lauren Sullivan and freshman Lydia Roller were double state qualifiers after participating in the Class 1A and 2A sectional girls track and field meet Thursday.

Meanwhile, three Carlinville athletes – junior Emma Smith, sophomore Rory Drew and junior MacKenzie Moyer – also qualified for Thursday’s state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Sullivan, of North Mac, qualified in both the discus and shot put for Class 1A at the Gillespie Sectional while Roller, of Staunton, qualified in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs in Class 2A at the Lanphier Sectional in Springfield.

Gillespie Regional

Sullivan’s performances led North Mac to a tie for third place in the team standings with 62.5 points, tied with Auburn. New Berlin took the team title at 74 points and South County second at 65. Springfield Lutheran finished fifth at 51.5 points, followed by Carlinville at 48, Alton Marquette and Litchfield tied at 4, Gillespie had 26.5 points; Bunker Hill 24 points and Greenfield/Northwestern had 11 points.

Smith, who had a best pole vault of 12-feet earlier in the season on two occasions, missed out on 12-feet at Sectionals, but still managed to win the pole vault going away by clearing 11-feet-six inches. She returns to Charleston hoping to improve on a third place finish there as a sophomore.

Carlinville’s Drew won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.12, while North Mac’s Hailey Swick also qualified by placing third at 1:01.50.

In the 300-meter low hurdles, Moyer finished second in 50.57 seconds to advance on to state.

Sullivan finished third in the discus at 108-feet-10 inches but still qualified for state. She also advanced in the shot put by finishing second at 33-feet-5.5 inches.

Other area county performers advancing include the North Mac 4 x 100 relay team which won in a time of 52.11 seconds and the North Mac 4 x 400 relay team, second at 4:23.35.

Jaiden Braundmeier of Gillespie qualified in the triple jump with a distance of 32-feet-3 inches to place second.

Anaelise Severs of Bunker Hill finished second in the 100-meter high hurdles at 17.53 seconds.

Other Carlinville Sectional performances included:

200-meter dash – Cara Emery, 13th at 30.30 seconds.

100-meter hurdles – Moyer seventh at 18.86; Emery 10th at 20.88.

4 x 100 relay – Carlinville eighth at 1:00.52.

4 200 relay – Carlinville seventh at 2:07.06

4 x 400 relay – Carlinville fourth at 4:36.10

4 x 800 relay – Carlinville fifth at 12:51.17.

High jump – Elsa Mefford seventh at four-feet-four inches.

Pole vault – Mefford tied for seventh at six feet.

Triple jump – Moyer third at 32-feet-two inches.

Shot put finals – Haley Wills fourth at 32-feet-6 inches; third in prelims at 31-feet-9 inches.

Discus – Macy Walker fourth in finals at 103-feet-two inches; Wills seventh at 90-feet 8 inches; preliminary, Walker fifth at 97-feet-2 inches; Wills sixth at 90-feet-8 inches.

At Lanphier

Staunton’s Roller won the 3200-meter run at 11:40.41 and the 1600-meter run at 5:23.67 to qualify for state at the Class 2A girls track and field sectional at Springfield Lanphier on Thursday.