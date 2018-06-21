Several Claybusters earn trip to nationals

BUNKER HILL (June 21, 2018) – An area youth shooting group, the Carlinville Claybusters, competed at the AIM State Shoot at Brittany Shooting Park near Bunker Hill June 9-10.

AIM is the official youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, and stands for Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship.

The shoot consisted of events in Singles Trap, Doubles Trap and Handicaps.

The Claybusters sent a team of 45 local youth to the event, who received a number of awards. All of those who placed at the event also qualified to participate in the upcoming AIM National Championships in Sparta at the end of July.

Local winners included the following:

SINGLES TRAP

Presub Ladies Individual Champion Madelyn Coats

Presub Individual Champion Logan Lawton

Subjunior third place individual Hayden Vetter

Subjunior second place individual Brady Cox

Subjunior Champion Gavin Rynders

Ladies Junior Champion Elise Baker

Presub third place squad – Logan Rynders, Hank Lyons , Madelyn Coats, , Zander Poe, Grant Walker

Presub first place squad – Logan Lawton , Hannah Lyons, Kaleb Wieties, Maddax Coffey, Charlie Fairfield

Subjunior first place squad – Gavin Rynders, Brady Cox, Hayden Vetter, Hank Rhodes, Ben Warwick

Junior third place squad – Tom Sanson, Devin Chaudoin. Issac Barnes, Nick Graham, Elise Baker

DOUBLES TRAP

Lady Champion – Elise Baker

Subjunior second place – Brady Cox

Junior second place – Elise Baker

HANDICAPS

Presub third place – Hank Lyons

Presub Champion – Hannah Lyons

Junior second place – Dylan Cunningham