Several Claybusters earn trip to nationals
BUNKER HILL (June 21, 2018) – An area youth shooting group, the Carlinville Claybusters, competed at the AIM State Shoot at Brittany Shooting Park near Bunker Hill June 9-10.
AIM is the official youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, and stands for Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship.
The shoot consisted of events in Singles Trap, Doubles Trap and Handicaps.
The Claybusters sent a team of 45 local youth to the event, who received a number of awards. All of those who placed at the event also qualified to participate in the upcoming AIM National Championships in Sparta at the end of July.
Local winners included the following:
SINGLES TRAP
Presub Ladies Individual Champion Madelyn Coats
Presub Individual Champion Logan Lawton
Subjunior third place individual Hayden Vetter
Subjunior second place individual Brady Cox
Subjunior Champion Gavin Rynders
Ladies Junior Champion Elise Baker
Presub third place squad – Logan Rynders, Hank Lyons , Madelyn Coats, , Zander Poe, Grant Walker
Presub first place squad – Logan Lawton , Hannah Lyons, Kaleb Wieties, Maddax Coffey, Charlie Fairfield
Subjunior first place squad – Gavin Rynders, Brady Cox, Hayden Vetter, Hank Rhodes, Ben Warwick
Junior third place squad – Tom Sanson, Devin Chaudoin. Issac Barnes, Nick Graham, Elise Baker
DOUBLES TRAP
Lady Champion – Elise Baker
Subjunior second place – Brady Cox
Junior second place – Elise Baker
HANDICAPS
Presub third place – Hank Lyons
Presub Champion – Hannah Lyons
Junior second place – Dylan Cunningham