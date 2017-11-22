Several Cavies make all-tournament teams
Volleyball
CARLINVILLE (Nov. 23, 2017) – Carlinville seniors Sydney Bates and Anna Chew were first-team South Central all-conference selections for the 2017 volleyball season. Other first team members were Braeden Lackey of Roxana, Sami Moore of Hillsboro, Grace Nichols of Staunton and Shayna Stremming of Pana.
Alyssa DeSpain of Carlinville was a second team all-conference member, along with Staunton’s Ashleigh Painter among county players.
Taylor Wills of Carlinville and Sarah Isenberg of Staunton were third team all-conference selections.
Football
Carlinville first-team all-conference football team selections included offensive lineman Gabe Long, wide receiver Kyle Dixon, defensive lineman Gabe Long; defensive back Kyle Dixon.
Second-team all-conference for Carlinville was quarterback Jarret Easterday; running back Tucker Hughes; wide receiver Jake Ambuel; defensive back Donovan King.
Third-team all-conference for Carlinville was offensive lineman Daniel Card and Blaze Ballowe; defensive lineman Max Rogers; defensive back Jake Ambuel; kickers Matt Schmidt and Tucker Hughes; punter Jarret Easterday.
Among other county all-conference selections included first-team offensive lineman Dave Deweese of Staunton; wide receiver Marcus Karl of Staunton; defensive back Colton Bachman of Southwestern; kicker Brady Kinder of Staunton.
Second-team all-conference from county included offensive lineman Foli Seferi of Gillespie; wide receiver Jack Little of Southwestern; tight end Ben Lowis of Southwestern; defensive lineman Dave Deweese of Staunton; linebacker Ryan Best of Staunton and Adam Boeck of Gillespie; defensive back Tyler Grandidier of Staunton; punter Austin Tallman of Staunton; and special teams player Marcus Karl of Staunton.
County third-team all-conference included offensive linemen Jacob Bellito of Southwestern and Trae Hall of Gillespie; defensive lineman Foli Seferi of Gillespie; linebacker Marcus Karl of Staunton.
Boys soccer
Six Cavaliers earned all-conference in soccer for the past season.
Matt Schmidt was first-team all-conference for the Carlinville boys soccer team, as was Trey Gall.
Other first-team all-conference members included Hillsboro’s Mitchell Beck and Ashton Walden; Litchfield’s Keating Monroe; Staunton’s Bryce Buzick and Carson Rantanen; Pana’s Eli Waterman; Greenville’s Cody Heckman and Kyle Sunderland and Roxana’s Tyler Svoboda.
On the second team were Carlinville’s Nate Burns and Adin Fleischer, alongside county rivals Brady Kinder of Staunton; Shane Warren of Southwestern and Jack Jarman of Gillespie.
Third-team all-conference included Ryland Frankford of Carlinville; Southwestern’s Jonathan French; Staunton’s Andrew Novak.
Andrew DeNeve of Carlinville was a third-team all-conference goalie. The first-team goalie was Hillsboro’s Dyllan Lewey, with Staunton’s Konner Henke second-team all-conference.