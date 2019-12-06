Seven from GHS named State Scholars

Seniors from Gillespie High School recently named Illinois State Scholars are, from left, Kaytrin Besserman, Mallory Mick, Ruby Savant, Emily Schmidt, Chance Reiniesch, Katie Reed and Megan Hatlee. Coal Country Times Photo by Daniel Winningham.

Gillespie High School recently announced that seven students from the graduation Class of 2020 have been reocognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The seniors named Illinois State Scholars are Kaytrin Besserman, Megan Hatlee, Mallory Mick, Katie Reed, Chance Reiniesch, Ruby Savant and Emily Schmidt.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 757 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

While the State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary prize, honorees have received a congratulatory letter from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and a personalized certificate of achievement. Honorees can also download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

All students, including Illinois State Scholars, are encouraged to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid as soon as possible. The FAFSA is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and financial aid for any type of postsecondary education, including vocational education, certificates, and two or four-year degree programs.

ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process. Student can also visit the ISAC Student Portal for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, as well as information on how to connect the ISAcorps, a group of recent college graduates who act as near-peer mentors and provide one-on-one assistance and mentoring. Students can also get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q & A, ISAC’s free text messaging service.

In addition, ISAC offers assistance through the agency’s call center, 1-800-899-4722.

A complete list of the Illinois State Scholars can be found on the ISAC web site, isac.org/students/before-college/college-career-planning/state-scholar/macoupin-county.html.

A total of 49 students from Macoupin County schools were recongnized as state scholars.

