Seven Carlinville Jr. Bowlers compete at state level

Jordan Griffel

finishes third in IESA boys’ division

On Apr. 6, the Carlinville Elks Jr. Bowlers sent seven participants from Carlinville Middle School to the IESA Sectionals at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington. A team of four boys and three girls competed. The top six teams and top 12 individuals in the boys and girls divisions advanced to the state level. The boys team finished fourth with a three-game series of 1689. Jordan Griffel finished fourth overall as a individual with a score of 544 in the boys’ division. Kylie Smith finished ninth overall after setting a 368 mark for the girls. All seven bowlers advanced to state.

The State Bowling Tournament was held at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet, with the first round taking place on April 12. There were over 300 bowlers in this competition. Round one consisted of fourmatches. The top ten teams and 32 individual frontrunners advanced to day two.

After round one, the boys’ team was ranked 14th out of 24 teams. Griffel finished the inaugural individual round with a series tally of 846, thus bestowing him with the privilege of being the only Carlinville bowler to earn a spot in the finals. Round two and three were both held on April 13 and consisted of three matches each. At the end of his run, Griffel finished with a grand total of 2056 points – good enough for third place overall.

The boys team, from left, are Alexander Scott, Aaron Cordani, Jack Rives, Jordan Griffel and Coach Jason Crowell. Photo provided.

The girls team, from left, are Coach Jason Crowell, Adie Cordani, Kylie Smith and Aubree Kliber. Photo provided.

Individual Sectional Winners Jordan Griffel and Kylie Smith. Photos provided

