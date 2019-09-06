September offers several tourism events in Litchfield

As another page of the 2019 calendar is flipped, the city of Litchfield enters September with an array of events for visitors to attend.

The Litchfield Airport Authority will be hosting its annual Roger Shipley’s RC (remote control) Jet Rally all weekend long at the Litchfield Airport (1201 U.S. Route 66 South).

The hours for this weekend long event are Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be approximately 40 contestants and 50 aircraft from all over the United States showcasing scale models of military jets and high-performance sports jets.

For the 10th year, the city of Litchfield is partnering with Racemaker productions for the 10th annual Litchfield TriathLou-Triathlon.

The race will be taking place Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at Lake Lou Yaeger’s Marina 1 (4932 Beach House Trail). During this event, the city of Litchfield will welcome runners from across the country, who will compete in Sprint, Olympic and Half marathon distance races. The course will traverse the area around Lake Lou Yaeger, which means portions of the recreational area will be closed during the race. Visitors will have access to Marina 2 (4 Marina Lane), but Marina 1 will be closed during the event. The intersection of Arrowhead Trail and Beach House Trail will remain open, but the intersection of Arrowhead Lane and Beach House Trail will be closed.

All other areas of the Park and all other roads will remain open, but the public is asked to use extreme caution in the area. Course marshals will be present at main intersections to assist vehicles while ensuring the safety of the race participants. More than 400 athletes are expected to participate, and the public is invited to come and cheer on the athletes.

Sunday, Sept. 8, the Litchfield Pickers Market returns with all the very best in vintage items, antiques, and collectibles.

More than 100 vendors will line the streets of downtown Litchfield (400 N. State Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music will be performed all day, with the Lefty Daytona Band performing from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Jason Garms performing from noon to 3 p.m.

A few tips for those attending: Bring a tote bag, wagon, cart, or pick up to haul all your treasures.

Visitors can park anywhere around the perimeter of the market and enter at any point, just make sure to adhere to parking signage. There is no cost for parking, admission, or to listen to the bands. Visitors are encouraged to stop at the tourism booth and sign the guest book, purchase a Picker’s t-shirt, hat, or tote bag, or ask questions about Litchfield. Food is available at every intersection along State Street. No animals are allowed at the event.

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Litchfield Pickers Market: State Street from Union Avenue/Route 16 to the south entrance of the Brown Shoe Apartments, Ryder Street and Kirkham Street from Monroe Street to Madison Street, Edwards Street from Monroe Street to Jefferson Street, and Jackson Street from Union Avenue/Route 16 to Edwards Street.

Any vehicles left in these areas during this time, will be towed at the owner’s expense. For more information please follow the “Litchfield Pickers Market” Facebook page or log onto the website: visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket.

The Historic Litchfield Skyview Drive-In (1500 Historic Old Route 66) will host their monthly second Sunday throwback feature on Sunday, September 8. This month’s feature is Psycho. The gate time is 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:10 p.m.

Continue the fun with a group mountain bike trail ride of the Route 66 Hike and Bike Trail at Lake Lou Yaeger every Monday night (weather permitting).

The trail ride is free to join and will kick off at 6 p.m. from the South Trailhead. Use 4 Marina Lane for your GPS. This mountain bike trail is one of the best in the area and has areas for every skill level.

Other events

The Litchfield Park District will host their final free concert on Friday, September 13 at Walton Park. The Strugglers (sponsored by Bank and Trust Company, CNB Bank and Trust, First National Bank, and Litchfield National Bank) will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Walton Park (located at 10207 Niemanville Trail).

Stewart’s Deep Rock Car Cruise will be held Saturday, Sept. 14. Cruisers will meet at the Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center (334 Historic Old Route 66 North) between 8 and 10 a.m. The cruise will depart at 10 a.m.

From Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. through Saturday, September 21 the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce will host its 39th Party in the Park in Downtown Litchfield (400 N. State Street).

This event has a pageant, carnival, live music and vendors.

The city of Litchfield invites the public to join any and all events.