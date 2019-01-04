Sensory-friendly film offered Jan. 5

Eisentraut Theatres and The Autism Support Connection have joined together to bring sensory-friendly films to families affected by autism and other disabilities.

January’s movie event will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Orpheum Theatre in Hillsboro. The newly released live action feature Mary Poppins Returns will be shown. TASC will cover the cost of admission for this event.

With sensory-friendly films, the movie theatre lights are left up and the sound is turned down. Audience members are welcome to move about and dance, walk, shout or sing. These sensory-friendly films are open to all families who have a loved one that is unable to attend a regular viewing due to sensory issues. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Families are allowed to bring in their own gluten-free, casein-free snacks.

TASC’s monthly support group meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Free Methodist Church, located at 1400 Seymour Avenue in Hillsboro. This month’s meeting will be an open discussion format.

Meetings are open to all interested parents, grandparents and individuals who are affected by autism or other related disorders who are looking for a place to connect, share information and experiences, gain education and find support. Child care will be provided by trained staff.

For more information, email tascillinois@gmail.com, call Lynn Sellers at (217) 556-9535 or Kim Draper at (217) 710-3598, or visit bestmoviedeal.com.