Senior soccer players kick INAD at Grace Cup

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Saturday, June 8, 48 representatives from the IHSA soccer senior class of 2019 came together at Terry Todt/RHSA Field to take part in this year’s Grace Cup – an annual all-star game doubleheader held in order to raise money for infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy awareness. The event was named after Grace Herschelman of Hillsboro, a seven-year-old girl currently battling INAD.

This year’s event featured players from 15 different schools. Macoupin County was well-represented with a total of nine boys and three girls.

This was the second year of the girls’ all-star match. The boys’ event was in its fifth. Each game featured a gray and purple team. Gray represented the South Central Conference while purple mainly consisted of players from other towns like Rochester, Auburn, Springfield, Taylorville, Raymond, Nokomis and North Mac.

The Gray boys featured Adin Fleischer (Carlinville), Andrew DeNeve (Carlinville), Matt Schmidt (Carlinville), Travis Osborn (Carlinville), Trey Gall (Carlinville), Eli Atkins (Hillsboro), Isaiah Atkins (Hillsboro), Carson Rantanen (Staunton), Noah Birk (Staunton), Tanner Jacobs (Pana) and Clayton Compton (Pana).

Brendan Applegate (Lincolnwood/Nokomis), Cody Knodle (Lincolnwood/Nokomis), Drew Johnson (Lincolnwood/Nokomis), Layne Johnson (Lincolnwood/Nokomis), Justin Bounds (North Mac), Marshal Creasy (North Mac), Justin Thorson (Riverton/Tri-City), David Haage (Riverton/Tri-City), Devan Martincic (Riverton/Tri-City), Angelo Collado (Taylorville), Tyler Blentlinger (Williamsville), Dawson Klunk (Roxana), Dylan Klunk (Roxana), Lucas Petersen (Springfield Lutheran), Nathan Bailey (FBCA/MAPS) and Parker Short (FBCA/MAPS) rounded out the rest of the boys on the Purple side.

The boys were coached by Jason Burke (Hillsboro, Gray) and Ryan Webb (Lincolnwood/Impact FC, Purple).

Gabriella Marchiori (Carlinville), Makayla Proctor (Carlinville), Tess Saathoff (Hillsboro), Abbi Jett (Hillsboro), Blayze Horn (Hillsboro), Aubry Rupert (Hillsboro), Lexi Lusk (Hillsboro), Katelim Weideman (Pana), Shania Schoonover (Pana), Jeannine Swenny (Pana) and Greta Fleming (Litchfield) made up the girls’ Gray squad.

Kaelee Dyer (Rochester), Abby Walton (Rochester), Emily Tibble (Rochester), Abbey Conner (Rochester), Emily Wollett (Rochester), Mariah Irwin (Rochester), Emily Powell (Auburn), Dallas Eicken (Auburn), Cara Anderson (Springfield Lutheran) and Evelyn Harris (North Mac) made up the opposing girls’ Purple team.

Dave Mattson (Hillsboro, Gray), Brent Stuckey (Rochester, Purple) and Zack Audi (Auburn, Purple) were the girls’ coaches.

The girls’ Gray team jumped out to a three-goal halftime lead before holding on to a 3-2 win. Weideman, Rupert and Schoonover all scored a goal for Gray, while Dyer punched in two to ignite the second half rally for Purple.

Both boys’ teams traded a tally in the first half courtesy of Petersen and Birk. Then, Petersen broke the stalemate with two additional scores in the second. Purple came out on top, 3-1.

Dyer, Swenny, Petersen and Birk were named the Most Valuable Players.

More than $650 was raised for INAD Cure Foundation research.