Senator Turner announces local schools set to receive nearly $125 million

Senator Turner announces local schools set to receive

State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) is announcing that school districts in Central Illinois will receive nearly $125 million in additional funding to help address the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is major news for Central Illinois, especially for our students and teachers now that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” said Turner. “I encourage local districts to use this funding to help the most at-risk students. When school districts spend money wisely, they have better outcomes, including higher test scores and increased graduation rates.”

The funding comes as part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief packages. Schools, students and parents have overcome challenges that no one could have imagined before the pandemic began, including remote and hybrid learning, digital connection issues, new processes for receiving state and federal aid that normally flow through schools, and more.

Local schools in Macoupin County that are set to receive the following amounts:…..

Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat. 4-15-2021