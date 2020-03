Second annual “Pack the House” held at Reno’s

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl sorts through pizzas to be delivered via squad cars from Reno’s Italian Pizzeria & Ristorante Feb. 25. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the restaurant to raise money to help improve the memorial for Macoupin County First Responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.