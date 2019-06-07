Season in Review: Carlinville Softball

Westnedge and Houseman receive team awards

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

There is a lot more to sports than just winning.

Every season brings a challenge. For Carlinville softball, youth was the major obstacle in 2019.

Paige Vinyard came into the spring with an 18-player squad, but only five of those individuals were upper-classmen. Furthermore, the South Central conference consisted of multiple schools that were locked and loaded with endless talent from top to bottom.

Despite all the work that had been cut out for them coming in, the Lady Cavaliers were able to scratch and claw their way to a winning record of 5-3 in the opening weeks while earning bragging rights over county rivals North Mac and Bunker Hill.

Come Apr. 9, Carlinville took a 4-0 loss at home. This marked the start of a tough stretch in which the Cavies suffered seven defeats in eight contests.

Read the full story in the 6-6-29 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Dani Westnedge (left, Most Valuable Player) and Jordyn Houseman (right, 110%) recieved team awards at the Carlinville Cavaliers’ softball banquet at Loveless Park. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

The 2019 Carlinville softball seniors, pictured with head coach Paige Vinyard (middle), are (left to right) Jordyn Houseman, Dani Westnedge, Lexi Bates and Paityn Tieman. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.