Season in Review: Carlinville Girls’ Soccer

Eight Lady

Cavaliers receive all-conference honors

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Lady Cavaliers might have lost some key pieces upon the departure of last season’s senior class, but the 2019 squad was out to prove that team depth and a defensive tradition are the key ingredients when dealing with high expectations.

In addition to clinching an outright South Central conference title, the Cavies brought home their third consecutive regional championship and picked up a sectional win over Warrensburg-Latham once again. Unfortunately, the red and blue was denied a super sectional berth in similar fashion to last year, falling one goal short in a game that head coach Tim Johnson believed the Cavies deserved. A victorious St. Teresa Lady Bulldogs team would end up getting tripped up by state champion Columbia in the next match, 8-1.

Despite having several tough opponents on the schedule, Carlinville still managed a 14-4-3 record. The Cavies were caught up in a win-loss wavelength early in the year, but they were facing teams like Auburn, Civic Memorial, Bloomington Central Catholic and even a talented Fredericktown team from Missouri.

Once April hit, Carlinville hit the ground running. The Cavies went on to seize victory in nine of 12 matches while earning a duo of draws to end the regular season.

Carlinville hosted regionals and blanked two Macoupin County rivals – 4-0 (Southwestern) and 7-0 (Staunton) – to capture the plaque.

Eight Lady Cavaliers were named to the South Central’s all-conference squad. Rory Drew (8 goals, 8 assists), Skylar Nickel (7 goals, 7 assists) and Lexi Egelhoff (2 goals, defensive leader) made the first team. Goalie Sarah DeNeve (12 shutouts in 20 games) put up six zeros in eight conference matches while only allowing two goals during that stretch. She was joined on the second team by Gabriella Marchiori (3 goals, 8 assists) and Gracie Reels. Sydney Bowman and Isabelle Stoops were selected as third team members.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored their opponents 54-14 overall, including the postseason.

Egelhoff, Marchiori, Adriann Welte, Makayla Proctor and Sammi Econie are the 2019 seniors.

The Carlinville Lady Cavaliers celebrate after defeating Warrensburg-Latham 1-0 in an overtime sectional semifinal at Litchfield. Photo by Matt Turley

The 2019 Carlinville Lady Cavalier soccer seniors are (left to right) Gabriella Marchiori, Lexi Egelhoff, Adriann Welte, Sammi Econie and Makayla Proctor. Photo by Matt Turley.

Second team all-SCC goalie Sarah DeNeve finished her junior season with 12 shutouts in 20 games. Photo by Matt Turley.