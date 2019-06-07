Season in Review: Carlinville Baseball

Four Cavaliers

selected to

South Central

all-conference team

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville baseball Cavaliers finished 2018 strong and the momentum carried over into the next campaign.

The Carlinville High School Class of 2019 was full of determined and committed athletes, which proved wonders for a community that had never been referred to as a contending baseball town.

In addition to setting the all-time school record in wins, the Cavies claimed their first regional championship since 2013 and were well-represented with four individuals on the South Central all-conference team.

Although he was unable to put in his regular mound time due to an early-season injury, Kyle Dixon still managed to make the first team as a pitcher and third team as an outfielder. Jacob Ambuel and Colton DeLong were both first team outfielders. Tucker Hughes made the cut as a second team catcher. Additionally, Dixon (Southern Illinois Carbondale), Hughes (MacMurray) and Ambuel (McKendree) declared furthering their education as student athletes at the college level. DeLong will be returning as a senior in 2020.

The 2019 Carlinville baseball Cavalier seniors are (left to right) Andrew DeNeve, Jacob Ambuel, Kyle Dixon and Tucker Hughes. Photo by Amy Rosentreter.

Colton DeLong was one of four Cavaliers selected for the South Central all-conference team. Photo by Amy Rosentreter.