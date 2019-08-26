Season Preview: Carlinville Golf

Members of the 2019 Carlinville Cavaliers’ golf team are back, from left, head coach Paige Vinyard, Justin Paul, Ryan Haschemeyer, Tori Hartson, Brigid Dunn, Megan Dunn, Elsa Mefford, Reagan Kulenkamp, Mitch Proctor, Eli Ratcliff, Ethen Siglock, Jake Petrovich, Gabe Barbre and assistant coach Kristen Siglock; front, assistant coach Julie Behme, Boedy Baker, Andrea Daugherty, Amanda Cox, Claire Behme, Peyton Drew, Dane Rosentreter, Henry Kufa, Sam Quarton, Matt Reiher and Kaden Schott. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

Paige Vinyard takes over head coaching helm

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 2018 season was a huge step forward for the entire Carlinville High School golf program and former head coach Logan Ridenour was looking forward to what the future would bring.

Now the torch has been passed on to Paige Vinyard, who already has coaching experience with the Carlinville softball Cavaliers. In addition to being ecstatic for the new opportunity, Vinyard is expecting a lot of success as the program continues to grow and flourish.

“We have many experienced golfers returning this season and a lot of young talent is joining the team as well,” said Vinyard. “I am amazed at how much time and effort many of these individuals have put into this sport during the offseason and over the summer. Their dedication will pay off in our upcoming matches.”

The girls are coming in fresh off of a historic campaign. In just their fifth season in existence, the Cavies cleared the competition by a total of 26 strokes to win the 2018 South Central Conference title, the first in Carlinville school history. All-Conference selection Elsa Mefford led the way for the Cavies with stroke total of 99 as a sophomore. Ten girls went out for the team in 2018, which was a six-person improvement from five years prior.

The boys finished last season with a record of 18-18. They placed sixth at both the conference and regional tournaments. A major contribution to this success came from returning sophomore Ethen Siglock, who put up an All-Conference stroke total of 82 and qualified for individual sectionals shooting an 86 at regionals.

The Cavies bid farwell to five seniors in 2018.

Justin Paul, Ryan Haschemeyer, Reagan Kulenkamp, Mitch Proctor, Eli Ratcliff, Ethen Siglock, Jake Petrovich, Gabe Barbre, Boedy Baker, Dane Rosentreter, Henry Kufa, Sam Quarton, Matt Reiher and Kaden Schott join Siglock on this year’s boys’ squad.

Mefford will lead an eight-player female team consisting of Tori Hartson, Brigid Dunn, Megan Dunn, Andrea Daugherty, Amanda Cox, Claire Behme and Peyton Drew.

Vinyard is assisted by Kristen Siglock and Julie Behme.