Season preview: Carlinville girls’ soccer

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Expectations will certainly be high for this year’s Carlinville Lady Cavaliers’ soccer squad.

In 2018, the Cavies put together a historic 13-2-1 regular season that included 12 shutouts, eight conference triumphs and a nine-game winning streak. In terms of postseason action, Carlinville was just as dominant. Though they fell short in the sectional championship against Champaign-St. Thomas More in a penalty kick playoff, the Lady Cavaliers never allowed a regulation goal throughout their mid-May push. They defeated conference rivals Gillespie (6-0) and Litchfield (4-0) in regionals, then went on to dismantle the cardiac Cardinals of Warrensburg-Latham (2-0) in sectional semifinal action. At the conclusion of the season, Carlinville was 16-3-1.

As the page turns to a new chapter in 2019, first-year yet experienced head coach Tim Johnson is all-in on the belief that the sky will be the limit despite the team losing two key seniors in Lynde Gibbs and Taylor Wills a season ago. Johnson has coached the Carlinville boys’ soccer squad for the past six seasons and has also spent two campaigns helping out with a spring club team.

Carlinville senior Lexi Egelhoff battles for possession during a conference showdown against Gillespie last season. Enquirer-Democrat file photo.