Scouting For Food drive to conclude March 20

Boy Scouts from Troop 62 worked in small groups to distribute Scouting for Food bags. From left, are Joel White, Zane Emery, and Augie Smith.

Carlinville Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be collecting food for their annual Scouting for Food drive on Saturday morning March 20.

The Scouts distributed collection bags door-to-door on March 13 and will return to collect the filled bags on Saturday, March 20. Scouts will begin collecting the bags at 9 a.m.

Residents are asked to place non-perishable food items in the bags and leave them near their front steps in an area visible from the street.

If residents did not receive a bag, they may leave food in any other type of bag or box. Additional bags may be used for larger donations.

The collected food will be sorted and boxed at St. Paul United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, and then taken to the Carlinville Food Pantry. If special pick-up arrangements need to be made, or if a donation has not been picked up by 10:30 a.m., you may call Leland Smith at 217-971-4044, Bill Link at 217-414-3680, or Susan Emery at 217-556-8833.