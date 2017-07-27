Scottville elevator under new ownership

The elevator in Scottville has been the site of a lot of hustle and bustle this summer. Beverly Watson of Franklin Elevator says they have acquired the Scottville location and it will be operating as a branch of the Franklin Elevator this fall. The two overhead bins have been replaced and a number of unused bins as well as an old building have been removed. Farmers will be able to take their corn and soybeans to the Scottville location which is expected to hold about 460,000 bushels of grain starting this fall.

The Scottville elevator is back in the family. Ed Bergschneider, Watson’s father, ran the elevator during the 1970s. Watson says, “We look forward to being open this fall and taking grain at our Scottville location and being able to help out the Scottville area farmers.” Anyone with questions can contact the Franklin Elevator at (217) 675-2393 or their Alexander Orleans location at (217) 478-2000.

