Scottville Bicentennial Flag raised

The American flag in Scottville flies proudly above the state’s bicentennial flag. The flag was raised simultaneously with flags throughout the state on Dec. 3 during as the start of Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration.

Illinois’ Bicentennial Commission announced this month is the kick off of a yearlong celebration of the state’s 200th birthday. A number of bicentennial events are being held, with the first being the unveiling of the bicentennial flag. It will be displayed at counties and municipalities throughout the state. Central to the celebration will be the “Born. Built & Grown” campaign which honors the “…tremendous people, places and things that make Illinois so enduringly strong, kind, and beautiful.” On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the Union.

There will be many events throughout the state celebrating the bicentennial. Some of these are a Bicentennial Birthday Party at the United Center in Chicago, a route 66 motorcycle ride led by the governor, a signature legacy project titled #IllinoisProud where each county receives a $5,000 award and HONOR 200 where veterans who go above and beyond serving their communities will be honored.