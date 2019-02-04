Schroeder takes first in Carlinville’s Got Talent

By MISTY FRITZ

Enquirer-Democrat reporter

Just a couple points separated the top three acts at Carlinville’s Got Talent, a fundraiser held Saturday evening, Jan. 26, to raise funds for Carlinville High School’s Post Prom event. In all, the event raised about $3,000, with $1,200 of that amount coming from audience votes for their favorite contestants.

In the end, 1996 CHS graduate Danielle Schroeder narrowly edged out the competition to win the Grand Champion trophy, scoring 79 points out of a possible 80. Close behind were a pair of 14-year-old students playing guitar: Dane Rosentreter with 78 points and Jade Horton with 77 points.

Schroeder, who currently lives in Jerseyville, said she was surprised to win, because she thought it would go to one of the high school students.

“They played an instrument and sang at the same time, and they’re so young,” she said. “I’m a music teacher, so in my mind, they were the most talented. I was really shocked, but excited, too.”

Schroeder said she has been singing for a long time, starting in the choir at the Catholic church in Carlinville, where she served as the canter in high school.

The People’s Choice trophy — given out based on the number of votes (dollars) submitted by audience members) went to Belinda Snow of Witt (formerly of Raymond), who earned a total of 74 points.

“It was fabulous,” said Snow of her win. She said she’s been singing for as long as she can remember.

Each act performed twice for judges Tunde Ridley, Brian Zilm, Lexi Haley and Ken Garrison. The event also included dance performances by the Cavalettes, Just to Dance, Fancy Feet, and the Macoupin Dance Academy. The trophies were handed out by Junior Miss Carlinville Sara Wiese and Little Miss Carlinville Charlee Steward, and BJ Vinyard served as emcee.

For her performance, Schroeder sang two Journey songs — “Open Arms” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Snow sang “Broken Wing” by Martina McBride and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton John.

In the first round, other performances included Jodi Bennett singing “This Is the Stuff” by Francesca Battistelli; Ezzy Schesvold playing ukulele and singing her original song, “Bob Ross”; Rosentreter playing guitar and singing “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals; Alyssa Kline playing piano and singing “Say Something” by A Great Big World; Horton playing guitar and singing “Imagine” by John Lennon; a comedy act involving lawn chairs and umbrellas by the ACE Hardware team; and Don Reid conducting the “Professor Airhead Science Show” involving liquid nitrogen.

The second round included Bennett singing “Lights” by Journey; Schesvold playing ukulele and singing her original song “Cracks in the Sidewalk”; Rosentreter playing guitar and singing “Head Over Boots” by Jon Pardi; Kline singing “Halo” by Beyoncé, accompanied by Rebecca Koebbe on piano; Horton playing guitar and singing “Name” by the Goo Goo Dolls; the ACE Hardware team of Chad Strubbe, Austin Shipley, Rhett LeMarr, Will Shipley, Diana Drake and Cameron Strubbe; and Don Reid conducting the “Professor Airhead Science Show” involving liquid nitrogen.

Organizer Paula Campbell said turnout was lower than last year’s Dancing with the Stars-style event. “The cold weather I believe played into that, as well as several other large events occurring around Carlinville and the greater area.”

However, she said the event was well-received by those who attended. “Every performance was amazing,” she said, noting there was “something for everyone with a talent show. Dancing, singing, musicians, comedy, science.”

Plans are already beginning for next year’s event. “We have lots of ideas to help make this event grow with even broader areas of talent for upcoming years,” said Campbell.

Winners, from left, are Junior Miss Carlinville Sara Wiese, Little Miss Carlinville Charlee Steward, Carlinville’s Got Talent Grand Champion Danielle Schroeder and People’s Choice winner Belinda Snow. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Misty Fritz.