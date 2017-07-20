School registration dates around county announced

It’s mid-July and the first day of school is not too far away.

Area school districts have announced dates for registration for students in county-wide schools.

Carlinville

On-line registration has begun for the Carlinville School District. It began July 17 and parents can log in to the child’s Skyward Account and register them for the 2017-18 school year.

For those unable to use the online system, an on-site registration will take place at Carlinville Primary School on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students moving into the Carlinville district, please call 854-9823 for registration information, or stop by the Carlinville School District office at 829 W. Main St., to register students for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Gillespie

Registration for students in Gillespie’s school district will take place at Ben-Gil Elementary School over four dates.

Registration date and times are July 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; July 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staunton

Staunton school registrations will take place on Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

High school registration takes place in the multi-purpose building, behind the main building. Elementary and junior high registration takes place in the home economics room.

Mt. Olive

School registration in the Mt. Olive School District takes place Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day in the multipurpose room.

Bunker Hill

School registration in Bunker Hill takes place on Aug. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eighth through 12th grade students will register at the Bunker Hill High School. Those in Pre-K through seventh grades can register at Wolf Ridge Elementary.

Ninth grade orientation will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at BHHS.

Southwestern

Those in the Southwestern school district can register for school on Aug. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at Brighton North School.

North Mac

Registration for returning students, including freshmen, will take place Aug. 1 from noon to 8 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

New student registration takes place Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.