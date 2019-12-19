School Board to bring back resource officer

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer Democrat managing editor

The position has not been filled yet but hopefully by early January the Carlinville School District will have a new school resource officer.

The Board of Education unanimously approved a school resource officer agreement with the city of Carlinville at a cost of $297 per day. District superintendent Becky Schuchman is hoping the individual can begin Jan. 6, and serve the remaining 95 days of the 2019-20 school year. For an entire 180-day school year, the cost would be $53,460.

“It’s really important that they individual have a certain personality for it,” Schuchman said. “The purpose for us is to help build those relationships, and it’s the same way for the police department. It’s a lot more than just being here for security reasons.”

Board president Dan Kallal told the board he was encouraged by attending a recent conference which dealt with school resource officers.

“It was very helpful,” he said. “Not every district can get one in every school building.”

Kallal said the instructor encouraged a “buy-in” from the officer, emphasizing the school was their school and those in the community need to see the officer’s presence at events, games and other school-sponsored activities “as a friendly face there for the kids.”

Kallal also pointed out it’s a good practice for the individual to know the school facility from a security and custodial standpoint. For example, the person needs to be aware of how to turn the electricity on and other building utility matters.

Board member Bobbie Bates said the person will need to be proficient in ways students communicate now, including Twitter and SnapChat.

Board member Dale Reels said the individual chosen for the position needs to be aware of what’s going on and applying it to the school district.

Among other Macoupin County public high schools, Schuchman said Gillespie and Southwestern have school resource officers and Staunton is looking into getting one.

District business manager Heather DeNeve said the 2005-06 school year was the last time a resource officer was employed by the district. That year, it was Pat Wills. Derek and Graham and Chris Rogers previously served the school district as resource officers more than a decade ago.

Tax levy adopted

The board unanimously adopted the tax levy for the district. DeNeve gave a presentation prior to the vote. The proposed levy is expected to generate $5,339,800, which is up from $5,090,295 in 2018, or about 4.9 percent. In comparing last year’s extension to 2019, it has the potential to be a little more than $249,500 in additional revenue. The tax rate is 3,87019 per $1,000 of equalized assessed value, behind only Bunker Hill (3.8248) and Staunton (3.14881). The district focuses on determining the amount to be levied while the county tax assessor’s office handles the tax rate calculation, DeNeve said.

Employment

In employment decisions, the board hired the following individuals: Dustin Petroline as a substitute bus drive; Siri Engstrom as middle school Scholastic Bowl coach; Monica Sottoriva, Dawn Cottingham, Lexi Haley and Hillary Kellerman as volunteer coaches for middle school Scholastic Bowl; Bryce Rives as volunteer bowling coach; Nate Burns as volunteer wrestling coach; Ken Garrison, Michael Bolomey, David Daugherty, Charles III and Charles Helton IV as volunteer high school track coaches; Heather Heater and Tom Broaddus as volunteer assistants for high school softball; and Josh Boston as a volunteer assistant high school baseball coach.

The board approved a leave of absence for Tim Johnson, and accepted resignations from Mick Hick and Kelli Sronce.

Resignations were accepted for all non-Carlinville Education Association fall coaches, including Charles Helton III, Charles Helton IV, Debra Helton and Julie Gibson.

Next meeting

The Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education will hold its next meeting Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Intermediate School, 450 West Buchanan Street.