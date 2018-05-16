School board approves summer work projects

CARLINVILLE (May 17, 2018) – Carlinville CUSD #1 Monday at its regular board of education meeting discussed upcoming summer projects to take place within the district

Two of the items are health/life/safety items, including removing old carpet in the high school office area, replacing it with carpet squares, a cove base and transition strips at a cost of $8,997, of which Heinz Furniture was the low bidder.

Six fans in the middle school gymnasium will be removed, replaced with one micro fan, the same brand as the high school gymnasium. Cost of that project is $12,302, with Camp Electric of Alton getting the low bid.

A sidewalk fence will be installed in front of the Intermediate School, at a cost of $4,650, with PM Machine Shop the low bidder. It will be a powder coated black steel fence, 36 inches tall and 64 feet in length.

A new HVAC unit will be installed in the Intermediate School gymnasium at a cost of $16,545, with Kufa and Son the low bidder.

Carlinville Public Schools parking lot sealing and maintenance will include the blow out and sealing of cracks in the parking lot at a cost of $5,650, and the repair of 20 areas in the parking lot that need milled, applying two inches of blacktop to the repaired damaged areas, at a cost of $12,100. Kinney Contractors took the low bid.

In the Carlinville Middle School east parking lot, 3,650 square feet of mill blacktop and reapplying 1.5 inches of new blacktop at a cost of $8,296, with DeLaurent the low bidder.

Additionally, the board approved the need to seek bids to get a sidewalk repaired in front of the high school/middle school complex.

The board also approved a resolution to use capital project funds for paving projects at the high school/middle school and primary school.

A paving hearing was held prior to the board meeting, as health/life/safety funds will be used to repair the Intermediate School playground. There were no objections or comments made.

The playground area on the west side (fourth grade side) will be repaved later this summer.

Two financial resolutions were passed by the board, including one issuing $2,500,000 of taxable general obligation limited school bonds, series 2018, for increasing the working cash fund of the district and funding the insurance reserve fund, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax to pay the principal and interest of the bonds and authorizing the sale of the bonds to the school district.

Another resolution approved was abating $500,000 of the working cash fund to the education fund.

Food service bids were approved by the school board. Little Italy Pizza was the low bid for the pizza; Prairie Farms was the low bid for the milk; Aunt Millie’s Bakeries was the low bid for bread; Kohl’s Food was the low bid for the major food distributor and Subway was the low bid for sandwiches.

Employment

The board approved the following hirings for the 2018-19 school year, including Sharon Bates as full time fiscal/guidance secretary at the high school/middle school complex.

Amanda Suttles and Crystal Wiese were hired as administrative assistants at the intermediate school, pending approval of paperwork.

Renee Young was hired as the high school assistant volleyball coach.

Josh Boston was hired as a 25-hour-a-week network assistant position at $14/hour, pending background check.

Resignations were approved for Harlan (Bruce) Evans as full-time bus driver, effective May 22; Dustin White as the musical accompanist; Melissa Frey as a Pre-K teacher effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year; and Linda Skinner from the Primary School cafeteria at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

The board approved the proposed changes to the Board of education’s Policy Manual which were given a second reading during the meeting.

During the district spotlight, the Carlinville High School WYSE and Math teams were recognized, and members received a certificate for their participation and dedication for the past season.

The WYSE team won a state championship while the Math team also went to state, placing 15th.

Members of the Carlinville WYSE and Math team pose with certificates received during Monday’s school board meeting district spotlight. Front row, from left, are Ali Hurley, Cora Gray, Brigid Dunn, Abby Way, Karly Ambuel, Natalie Kaganich, Emma Griffith, Maggie Ratcliff, Joshua Davis and Sarah DeNeve. Back row: Tyler Behme, Logan Rosentreter, Jay Rosentreter, Rachel Koebbe, Tori Hartson, Elsa Mefford, Paul Kibe, Reagan Kulenkamp, Jack Kessinger, Adin Fleischer, Grayson Armour and Robert Wiggins. Not pictured: Jordan Behl, Olivia Oswald, Colton DeLong, Andrew DeNeve, Taylor Wills, Rachel Strubbe, Seth Evans.