School Board approves budget

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 27, 2018) – A new budget for Carlinville Unit School District’s 2018-2019 fiscal year was approved during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

The budget was presented prior to the meeting in a public hearing led by Business Manager Heather DeNeve. The budget included a total deficit of just over $750,000, more than $400,000 of which comes from operating expenses.

Operating on a deficit is not unusual for the district. Since 2006 there have been five other years during which the district has operated on a deficit. Surplus years, including last year, help to offset these losses.

DeNeve reviewed significant changes in expenses, which include an increase of nearly seven percent to salaries and benefits, which make up over 71 percent (nearly $8.9 million) of the budgeted operating fund expenditures which are roughly $12.5 million. There has been a $221,000 increase in various special education expenses, $104,000 commitment to technology, $45,000 increase in repair and maintenance to buildings, $57,000 budgeted increase to natural gas and electric and $10,000 increased transportation expense for maintenance of the bus garage building. Two new buses were also purchased, which contributed to a budgetary increase for fuel by $11,000. An additional $34,000 will be spent on IMRF and Social Security, $300,000 will be spent in the Capital Projects Fund and $220,000 will go toward the 10-year health/life/safety study.

The district’s total revenue increased less than one percent since last year ($93,737). Though local revenue increased one percent ($58,666) and federal revenue increased 23 percent ($151,528), revenue from the state decreased 2 percent ($116,457) limiting the net total.

Changes to local revenue consist of a $24,000 decrease to the Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax as projected by the Department of Revenue, while $106,000 more will be earned from property tax and $8,000 from device fees. Additionally, last year $500,000 was transferred from the district’s working cash to its education fund, and this year no cash transfer is expected.

Significant drops in the district’s state revenue include a loss of $92,000 from various grants, $240,000 to special education funding and $70,000 in transportation claim reimbursement. This is somewhat offset by a $264,000 increase in “evidence based funding” or general state aid.

The federal income includes an increase of $175,000 in Title I and Title II funding, $4,000 in student support services and $24,000 in Perkins Grant funding. There will also be losses of $16,000 in Medicaid, $38,000 in National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs and $8,000 in equipment grants.

Other discussion

During the correspondence portion of the regular meeting, Superintendent Becky Schuchman discussed potential security systems that the school district has looked into. Several representatives from the district including Schuchman and Pat Drew visited Chatham schools to meet with their administration and security team and view their security system in action. Chatham was chosen because their camera system is similar to the system Carlinville may purchase.

“I think the quality of the cameras were pretty big for Mr. Drew,” Schuchman said. “Just being able to see things a lot more clearly is pretty incredible. You don’t realize what your system looks like until you see a better system.”

In contrast to Chatham’s current setup, Carlinville plans to install an alarm and surveillance system under one umbrella rather than through two separate companies. Currently, Chatham’s cameras and alarms are run through two separate companies.

Guest Ken Loy reviewed the district’s 2018 audit, which resulted in a perfect 4.0 score for the district designating “financial recognition.”

Teachers and aides for the ACES after school program were approved for the 2018-2019 school year. Cathy Kulenkamp, Tonya Koller, Laura Rosentreter, Kacy Dunham, Clayton Rothe and Lauren Clevenger were all approved as teachers for the program. The approved aides were Jennifer Mosby, Deanna Cottingham, Amy Pigott and Missy Richie.

The board voted to schedule the 2019 Carlinville High School commencement for Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m. The date falls between the final Friday of classes (assuming all built-in snow days are used) on May 24 and the band’s trip to Disney World the following Friday, May 31.

The board approved Jun Construction to improve the Middle School entrance. The work to be done includes installation of bulletproof glass, Kevlar sheets and new doors.

The board will next meet on Oct. 15 at Carlinville High School.