School board approves 2020 budget

District receives perfect score on financial rating

By Chris Best

Enquirer-Democrat Contributor

Preceding Monday night’s Carlinville School Board meeting, the board reviewed a presentation of the fiscal year 2020 budget by Business Manager Heather Deneve. The budget was later approved in the regular meeting.

A deficit of $105,906 total funds was budgeted for 2020, which will leave the District with $8,093,360 in total remaining funds. The education fund is budgeted for a $28,852 deficit; the operations maintenance fund is budgeted for a $52,725 deficit; the transportation fund is budgeted for a $79,200 deficit and working cash fund is budgeted for a $54,871 surplus. Even though the budget operates on a deficit, this is a relatively small deficit compared to other deficit years explained Deneve, and it could still be offset by additional funding that may still be awarded but was not factored into the budget.

Expenses for 2020 rose significantly compared to previous years, nearly $4 million more than last year. The majority of this spending funds education. More specifically, over $10 million goes to salaries and benefits. This is due in large part to the decentralization of Mid-State, resulting in the District taking on over 36 former Mid-State employees. Employee raises and position changes were also factors in the increased expenses.

Though expenses have increased, there was also an increase in revenue to compensate. Local revenue increased 2.41 percent, state revenue increased 14.79 percent and federal revenue increased 62.46 percent, for a total 21.87 percent increase to revenue.

Of the revenue generated by property taxes, 55 percent or over $3.3 million went to education, 17 percent (nearly $1 million) to bond and interest, 13 percent (roughly $780,000) to operations and maintenance, 6 percent ($331,150) to transportation, another 6 percent ($350,600) to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund/Social Security, 2 percent ($121,700) to special education,

One percent ($77,900) to health life safety, and the rest going to working cash ($4,871) and tort ($14,600).

The 2019 audit was also reviewed and approved during the regular meeting. All ratings and opinions covered in the audit were favorable. The District’s Financial Profile Rating (rated on a scale from 0 – 4.0) was 4.0, a perfect score and considered “recognition status.” There was a surplus in operating funds for 2019, and debt was reduced. Revenue was up $240,000 and expenses were up $310,000 compared to the previous year. The per capita tuition charge was estimated to be $6,494 for the District.

Other business

During the regular meeting the Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers was spotlighted. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that gives citizens an avenue to anonymously submit tips for local law enforcement agencies to solve ongoing criminal investigations. The Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers recently donated over 320 Active Shooter Kit (ASK) buckets to local schools and other potentially at risk buildings, such as banks. The ASK buckets can be filled with toilet paper, snacks and any other supplies that could come in handy in the event of an active shooter lockdown when students and teachers could be forced to spend an extended amount of time locked in their classroom. They are marked “ASK” to signify their purpose and encourage students to “ask” what they are for.

The Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers was founded in 1991. Since its inception it has helped recover over $423,000 in drugs and stolen property and paid out almost $74,000 in rewards.

The Board approved a proposal raising the pay of sports officials for the 2020 fiscal year. The per game pay varies for each sport and position, but the total budget increased by $2,032 from 2019.

A bid for a replacement cooling tower from Henson Robinson at $80,880 was accepted. The only other bid came from GRP Mechanical for $92,077.

The 2020 Carlinville High School Commencement was set for Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

The following employments were approved: Sean O’Brien as Head Middle School Boys’ Basketball Coach; Erin Emmons as Title Reading Paraprofessional at Carlinville Primary School (CPS); Teresa Eades as a Special Education Paraprofessional at CPS; Cathy Kulenkamp, Tonya Koller, Kacy Dunham, Lauren Clevenger and Molly Joyce as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) teachers and Katie Sanson, Deanna Cottingham, Allison Utter, Missy Richie, Angela Atterberry Autumn Cobb and Allison Snider as ACEs teacher assistants. The board also accepted the resignations of Patty Bolton (retiring effective Oct. 11, 2019) and Jeanine Hoelting (effective Sept. 16, 2019).

The School Board will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. in the CHS Media Center.