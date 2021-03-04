Scholarships and grants available for youth

High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture can apply for a $2,000 Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship. Thirty scholarships will be given in 2021 with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.

Recipients are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career. Applicants must be high school seniors enrolling in a college or university during the 2021 fall semester to pursue an agriculture-related academic major and career. Applicants must reside in – or immediate family must farm in – one of 60 central and southern counties in Illinois served by FCI. Recipients will receive $1,000 for the fall 2021 semester and $1,000 for fall 2023 semester.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters organizing projects can apply for a $500 Community Improvement Grant.

Fifty $500 grants will be awarded to assist youth members in bringing positive change to their local community. Clubs should choose a project that delivers tangible value where the outcome is visible. Farm Credit encourages collaboration with other local organizations to develop and complete the improvement project.

“Supporting today’s youth is an investment in tomorrow’s agriculture community,” says Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO. “Farm Credit delivers the Agriculture Scholarship and Community Improvement Grant programs to prepare future leaders to contribute to the health of rural communities and agriculture today and tomorrow.”

Online applications for the scholarship and grant programs are available at farmcreditIL.com and must be submitted by March 12. Questions or requests for additional information may be sent to ask@farmcreditIL.com.