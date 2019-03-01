Scholar Bowl advances to state

Carlinville High School’s Scholar Bowl team recently advanced to the Masonic State Tournament in Bloomington. On Feb. 16, they played against Southwestern High School and won a very close championship match against Rochester High School. Pictured are, from left, Reagan Kulenkamp, Natalie Dixon, Matt Reynolds, Grace Traylor, Andrew DeNeve, Tyler Behme and Charlie Gibbel. Photo provided by Beth Fish.

