Schmidt nets records for Miners girls team

1 19 17

Wednesday night in Gillespie, Amanda Schmidt lit up the night’s sky, scoring a school record 43 points in the Miners 76-55 win over Bunker Hill.

The previous Miners record for points in a game was 34. Schmidt also set the all-time school record for most field goals in a game with 17.

On a side note, Schmidt scored her 1000th career point in the contest. Gillespie improved to 8-8 on the season with the win.

Abbie Barber added 14 points and Paige Niemeyer 12 for the Miners, which held a 34-23 halftime lead before busting the game open with a 27-point third quarter.

Mallory Schwegel had 20 points and Ashley Dey 19 for the Minutemaids.

North Mac 49, Porta 42

At Virden, the Panthers won a makeup contest with Petersburg Porta Wednesday night, defeating the Blue Jays by seven.

Sophie Starks had 11 points for North Mac (6-6, 2-3 Sangamo).

Staunton 38, Fr. McGivney 29

At Glen Carbon, Staunton won its second straight with a 38-29 win over host Father McGivney Thursday night.

Staunton led 18-3 after one quarter and 22-7 at the half en route to victory.

Ashleigh Painter scored 12 points with three blocks and Mackenzie Foster added eight points and four rebounds. Abby Scanzoni had six rebounds and Elizabeth Birdsell dished out five assists. Rebecca Caldieraro had six steals.

GFNW 61, South County 57

At the Winchester tournament, Greenfield/Northwestern advanced to the consolation championship by narrowly edging South County on Thursday.

The Tigers will play on Wednesday against North Greene to complete tournament play.

Kassidy Walters scored 29 points and Haley Vetter added 15 for GFNW.

Nokomis 52, Bunker Hill 40

At Bunker Hill, Nokomis took a Prairie State Conference win by defeating Bunker Hill Thursday night.

Schwegel had 20 points and Dey added 11 for the Minutemaids.

Mt. Olive 54, Alton Marquette 34

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats led 12-4 after a quarter and cruised to victory over the Explorers on Thursday night.

Jill Niehaus had 20 points and Zoe Murphy had 14 points. Brianna Henke added 12.

Gillespie 51, MEL 40

At Edwardsville, Karli Carr scored 20 points, including six three-pointers, as the Miners held off the Knights.

Gillespie led 22-13 after a quarter and 33-21 at the half.

Schmidt added 13 and Niemeyer 11 for Gillespie (9-8).

County tournament Day One

Monday’s rescheduled games of the county tournament at Carlinville took place without incident, nor inclement weather.

Gillespie defeated Bunker Hill for the second time in less than a week, winning 52-41 this time around to open the county tournament.

The Miners (10-8) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and 34-16 at the half.

Schmidt scored 15 points this time around, after having 43 last Wednesday against the Minutemaids.

Carr hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points and Niemeyer added 11 points.

Bunker Hill (6-13) got 16 points from Schwegel and Dey finished with 10.

Mt. Olive 50, Southwestern 27

In the final girls game of day one of the county tournament, the top-seeded Wildcats rolled behind a big second quarter.

Southwestern stayed close early, getting three-pointers from Sam Burns and Jenna Moore to pull within 10-8 after one quarter.

In the second, the Birds went zero for eight from the field and were limited to one point. Caitlyn Fields forced a pair of defensive five-second calls and played a stellar defense in the second.

Mt. Olive went to the half up 24-9.

Southwestern pulled within 24-14 early in the third, then Niehaus took over. She would score all of her team-high 14 points in the second half, including seven in the third quarter as the lead extended to 35-20 after three.

Fields finished with 11 points and Brianna Henke had 10 for Mt. Olive (19-2), 18 of 46 shooting from the field and 13 of 17 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Moore had eight points to lead the Piasa Birds (5-14). S. Burns and Abbey Burns had six each with two-three point makes each. The Birds were 10 of 43 from the field and just two of 10 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Brussels 73, GFNW 35

At Brussels, a regular season conference game was won by the Raiders Monday night against Greenfield/Northwestern, despite 16 points from Walters.

Southwestern’s Molly Novack reaches for an inbounds pass against Mt. Olive’s defense of Savannah Bruhn on Monday afternoon.

Zoe Murphy pulls down a rebound around several Southwestern players as Mt. Olive cruised to victory Monday afternoon.