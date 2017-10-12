Schmidt joins elite 30-20 club as Cavies win at Pana

Schmidt joins elite 30-20 club as Cavies win

PANA (Oct. 12, 2017) – Matt Schmidt scored his 30th goal of the season Thursday, tying a single-season school record, and added what is believed to be a school-record 20th assist in a 2-0 Carlinville win at Pana to end the regular season.

The Cavies are 13-7 heading into Wednesday’s own regional as they host Lutheran at 6:30 p.m.

Schmidt assisted on an Adin Fleischer goal at 11:37 of the first half as the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead to halftime.

Schmidt scored his 30th goal of the season at 34:28, assisted by Trey Gall, as he dribbled past the defense for a breakaway goal.

Andrew DeNeve made five saves in goal, as Carlinville outshot the Panthers 12-5 in the contest. The Cavaliers had six corner kicks to three for Pana.

Staunton 7, Gillespie 0

At Staunton, Bryce Buzick scored two goals in each half, four total, as Staunton eliminated Gillespie from further participation in the soccer regional tournament.

Staunton plays Wednesday against Beardstown in Carlinville.

Brady Kinder added three assists for Staunton.

Rylan Frankford, son of Mark and Tammy Frankford, was recognized on Senior Night for the boys soccer team at Carlinville last Thursday.