SCC sports recap for 2017-18

South Central Conference sports recap 2017-18

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – The South Central Conference 2017-18 sports season produced some memorable moments as the 10-school league battled for supremacy in several sports.

Here’s a look back at the conference races over the past year.

Baseball

Staunton put itself on high notice after a stellar season, including a 9-0 conference mark to take league champion status.

The Bulldogs made it to the sectional final before losing.

Southwestern finished second at 8-1 in the conference, while Hillsboro was 6-3. Greenville and Vandalia tied for fourth at 5-4 and Carlinville with a strong finish was 4-5.

Each team had at least one win in the conference this season.

Softball

There was a three-way tie atop the softball standings, as Hillsboro, Gillespie and Southwestern all finished 8-1.

Carlinville had a 6-3 record to finish fourth. Roxana and Staunton tied for fifth place.

Gillespie was the last team standing, advancing to the sectional semifinals and losing to Williamsville.

Boys Track

Carlinville continued its dominance in boys track by winning the SCC meet at Litchfield with 134 points.

Southwestern, Greenville, Litchfield, Vandalia, Roxana, Hillsboro, Staunton, Pana and Gillespie rounded out the team standings.

Girls Track

Pana wound up as the girls’ SCC team champion, scoring 116 points to outlast Greenville by 20 points.

Hillsboro, Staunton, Litchfield, Carlinville, Roxana, Gillespie, Southwestern and Vandalia rounded out the team standings.

Girls soccer

Roxana, by virtue of a 2-1 overtime win on April 26 over Carlinville, would win the girls’ soccer league title for a second straight year.

The Cavaliers finished 7-1 and had the longest postseason run, reaching the sectional final for the first time in school history.

Southwestern and Hillsboro tied for third with 5-3 records, followed by Pana, Litchfield, Staunton, Gillespie and Greenville.

Volleyball

Pana finished as the only unbeaten team in prep volleyball last season, with a 9-0 record.

Greenville had a stellar season, finishing 8-1. Carlinville and Staunton had 6-3 records to tie for third, and Roxana and Vandalia tied for fifth place with 5-4 records.

Carlinville had the longest postseason run, ending up in the supersectional where it lost to Newton in the Elite Eight last November.

Boys soccer

Hillsboro finished a perfect 9-0 to win the SCC boys’ soccer team title last fall.

Carlinville and Staunton with 7-2 marks tied for second, followed by Roxana, Greenville, Litchfield, Pana, Southwestern, Gillespie and Vandalia.

Football

The Cavaliers of Carlinville and Pana both finished 8-1 in conference play. Carlinville had a shot at the outright title but lost the final game of the regular season at Greenville.

The Comets finished 7-2, while Hillsboro and Vandalia at 6-3 made it a five-team postseason party for the SCC.

Staunton, Southwestern, Gillespie, Roxana and Litchfield rounded out the football standings.

Girls golf

Greenville got the upperhand on the SCC six-team girls golf title, winning with a 391. Carlinville was a close second at 393, followed by Pana, Roxana, Hillsboro and Litchfield.

Boys Golf

Hillsboro dominated the SCC meet in boys golf last spring, winning with a team score of 303. Litchfield, Vandalia, Roxana, Staunton, Greenville, Southwestern, Carlinville and Pana followed.

Girls Cross Country

Staunton, led by Lydia Roller, a freshman, won the girls’ SCC team meet in Brighton with 34 points.

Litchfield, Carlinville, Roxana and Southwestern followed in the five-team meet.

Boys Cross Country

Carlinville continued its dominance in boys cross country, winning the SCC meet in Brighton with 26 points.

Roxana, Litchfield, Staunton, Southwestern and Greenville followed in the six-team meet.

Wrestling

Vandalia went 4-0 to win the five-team SCC wrestling conference title this past winter.

Roxana was second with a 2-2 record, while Litchfield, Carlinville and Hillsboro rounded out the team standings.

Girls basketball

Greenville took the girls’ basketball SCC title with an 8-1 record. Hillsboro finished second at 7-2, followed by Pana, Carlinville and Gillespie in the top five. Southwestern, Staunton, Vandalia, Litchfield and Roxana followed.

Boys basketball

Greenville went 9-0 to complete a perfect record in boys basketball in 2017-18.

Finishing second was Southwestern at 8-1, while Hillsboro and Vandalia finished 6-3 and tied for third. Pana was fifth, followed by Carlinville and Staunton tied for sixth, Litchfield and Gillespie tied for eighth and Roxana 10th. All 10 schools won at least one conference game.

cutline: Carlinville football was a co-champion of the South Central Conference once again, finishing with two playoff wins and an overall record of 10-2. This is action from a playoff game at St. Teresa last November.