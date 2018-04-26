SCC frosh/soph track meet in Greenville

GREENVILLE (April 26, 2018) – Competitors in the lower class levels competed in the South Central Conference track and field meet at Greenville on Thursday afternoon.

Gillespie won the boys race with 107 points. Carlinville finished second at 73.33 points. Staunton was third at 56, while Southwestern finished tied for fifth with 48 points.

The Cavies were anchored by Briley Roper with wins in the 400 and 800 meters. Roper won the 400-meters in 54.46 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:10.68. Teammate Caden Barkley was 12th in the 800 at 2:38.04.

Cale Williams won the 3200-meter run for Carlinville at 11:26.45, with Max Wilson finishing fourth at 12:30.75.

The Cavaliers also won the 4 x 800 meter relay with Roper, Dustin Roberts, Williams and Barkley finishing in 10:49.11.

Isaac Daugherty was second in the pole vault at 12-feet-6 inches, with Roberts fifth at 11-feet.

In the discus, Tyler Emmons toss of 116-feet was good for third place.

Williams finished third in the 1600 meter run at 5:10.07; Wilson was sixth at 5:49.84.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Roper, Roberts, Chase Pointer and Daugherty finished fourth in a time of 4:12.16.

Williams was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.64 seconds, while Barkley was 10th in the long jump at 14-feet-2.75 inches.

Girls

Roxana won the girls team competition with 119 points. Staunton was second at 94.5 points; Gillespie, Carlinville and Southwestern were seventh, eighth and ninth with 25, 13.5 and nine points respectively.

Haley Wills led Carlinville finishing second in the shot put at 31-feeet-11 inches and seventh in the discus at 69-feet-six inches. Abby Way finished 15th in the discus at 43-feet-7 inches.

Patty Walch was fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:09, and Elsa Mefford tied for fifth in the high jump, clearing four-feet-four inches.

Rhachyl Karrick was 17th in the shot put at 13-feet-6.5 inches.

Rochester Invitational

The full squads participated in Saturday’s Rochester Invitational.

The Cavaliers boys team was again second to Pleasant Plains, which sounds like a broken record.

The deep team of the Cardinals scored 163 points to Carlinville’s 92.5 points. Rochester was third with 88 points. Gillespie was eighth at 24 points.

Clinton won the girls competition with 123 points, ahead of Pleasant Plains with 110 and Rochester with 72. Carlinville tied for ninth with 33 points. Gillespie finished 12th with 13.5 points.

For the Carlinville girls, Emma Smith won the pole vault by clearing 11-feet-six inches.

Rory Drew finished second to Kennedy Schurman of New Berlin in the 400-meter dash. Drew clocked in at 1:02.63 and Schurman at 1:02.01.

MacKenzie Moyer triple jumped 30-feet-3 inches on her fourth attempt to finish fifth overall.

Macy Walker threw the discus 91-feet-2 inches to place sixth.

In the shot put, Wills was seventh at 31-feet-3 inches and was eighth in the discus at 83-feet.

The Cavaliers 4 x 400 relay team of Drew, Harris, Williams and Walch finished seventh at 4:53.30.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Rory Drew, Ashley Williams, Mackenzie Harris and Walch were seventh in a time of 12:46.04.

In eighth position was the Cavies’ 4 x 200 relay team of Walch, Karrick, Williams and Harris.

Carlinville was ninth in the 4 x 100 relay at 1:00.111, with Walch, Rhachyl Karrick, Williams and Harris competing.

Moyer finished 10th in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.59 seconds.

Mefford was 11th in the high jump clearing four-feet-three inches. Moyer placed 11th in the long jump at 13-feet-3 inches.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Cara Emery finished 12th at 20.13 seconds. She was 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:00.26.

Emery then ran to a 12th place finish in the 200-meter dash at 30.53 seconds.

On the boys side, Max Rogers won the triple jump at 41-feet-10 inches on his second attempt. Will Walton of Carlinville was second at 39-feet-11 inches.

The Cavaliers 4 x 200 relay team of Tyler Hughes, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper and Max Rogers took second to Pleasant Plains, with a time of 3:34.65.

Jason Landon was second to soon-to-be Wichita State teammate Josh Cable of Rochester in the 800-meter run.

Cable finished at 1:58.35 to Landon’s 2:01.21. Both will head to Wichita State to run next season.

Walton was second in the high jump at six-feet, trailing only Tristen Tewes of Pleasant Plains at six-feet-two inches. Michael Douglas was tied for fourth in the high jump at five-feet-10 inches.

Isaac Daugherty was second for Carlinville in the pole vault, clearing 13-feet-six inches. Dustin Roberts was fourth at 12-feet-six inches.

Daniel Card took third in the discus at 140-feet-2 inches and fourth in the shot put at 45-feet-1.75 inches.

Walton was third in the long jump at 19-feet-3 inches.

Hughes finished fourth in the 400-meter dash at 53.26 seconds, with Roper ninth at 55.08 seconds.

Rogers took sixth in the 100-meter dash at 11.92 seconds.

Bailey Lippold finished sixth in the 3200-meter run at 10:49.29; Williams was ninth at 11:25.50.

Tyler Emmons took seventh in the discus at 124-feet-five inches.

Lippold ran the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:12.60 to finish 10th, while Williams was 15th at 5:30.79.