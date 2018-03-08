SCC all-conference hoop teams announced

LITCHFIELD (March 8, 2018) – The South Central Conference boys’ and girls’ all-conference basketball teams for 2017-18 have been announced.

The girls’ first-team selections include junior Nancy Fritzsche of Greenville; senior Olivia Marquardt of Vandalia; junior Sammi Matoush of Hillsboro; senior Paige Niemeyer of Gillespie and junior Shania Schoonover of Pana.

On the second team included Carlinville junior Rachel Olroyd, Greenville junior Ally Cantrill, Pana senior Aubrey Funneman; Greenville sophomore Megan Hallemann and Hillsboro junior Aubry Rupert.

On the third team were Carlinville senior Sydney Bates, Pana junior Madison Ashcraft, Staunton junior Savannah Bruhn, Roxana senior Emma Lucas, Litchfield junior Lizzy Luttrell, Vandalia sophomore Lanee McNary and Southwestern junior Molly Novack.

Boys

The boys’ basketball SCC first-team included Vandalia senior Nathan Casey; Southwestern seniors Caden Heyen and Ben Lowis; Greenville junior Chad Stearns and Hillsboro senior Kaiden White.

On the second team were Southwestern senior Justin Bailey, Pana senior Jacob Beeson, Staunton senior Brady Kinder, Vandalia junior Blake Morrison, Greenville junior Brock Nelson and Hillsboro senior Drake Paden.

On the third team were Greenville senior Lucas Carlson, Staunton junior Dylan Hemann, Roxana freshman Gavin Huffman, Pana sophomore Jonah Lauff, Greenville senior Christian Moss, Litchfield junior Sam Painter, Gillespie senior Michael Robbins and Hillsboro senior Peyton Tester.