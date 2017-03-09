SCC all-conference basketball

Grace Zachary was a first-team all-conference selection from Carlinville, while Rachel Olroyd and Brady Jamieson represented the Cavies on the third-team all-conference team, it was reported last week.

The South Central Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for 2016-17.

First-team member included Zachary, a senior, who helped the Cavies to an 18-12 season. She averaged a team-high 12.8 points by scoring 384 points this season. She had a career-high 34 points against Bunker Hill in the Macoupin County tournament.

Zachary’s season included 23 double-figure games out of 30 played, including 23 against Pana early in the season.

Also named first-team was senior Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie. Schmidt nearly scored 500 points this season, averaging 17.8 points per game while scoring 497 points for the Miners which finished 16-12.

Schmidt had a season, career and school-record 43-point performance against Bunker Hill in the middle of the season. She also surpassed 1,000 points for her career that night. She ended the season with a torn ACL injury in a regional semifinal against Carlinville.

Other first-team SCC members were all-state selection senior Abby Brockmeyer of Litchfield, along with sophomores Ally Cantrill of Greenville and Sammi Matoush of Hillsboro.

The second-team all-conference included Gillespie junior Paige Niemeyer, who averaged 10.2 points per game, with a season-high 22 points against Bunker Hill in the Carlinville tournament.

Also on the second team were Daylee Denton, a senior from Pana; Nancy Fritzsche, a sophomore from Greenville; Olivia Marquadt, a junior from Vandalia and Denzelle Moore, a senior from Hillsboro.

On the third team included Carlinville sophomore Rachel Olroyd. Olroyd averaged 9.5 points per game as the point guard for the Cavies, including a season-high 19 points against Nokomis early in the season at the Litchfield tournament.

Karli Carr of Gillespie, a junior, was another third-team all-conference selection. She averaged 8.5 points per game including a season-high 24 against Staunton at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

Other third-team members were Jenna Dudra, a senior from Pana; Taylor Snow, a senior from Greenville and Jade Taylor, a senior from Litchfield.

Boys All-Conference

Collin Baumgartner, a senior from Southwestern and Gillespie senior Nick Price were among first-team all-conference selections on the boys side.

Baumgartner led the 19-10 Piasa Birds with a 15.5 points per game average, while also averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He had a season-high 23 points in a game twice this season, against Carlinville in December and against Vandalia late in the regular season.

Price was one of the top-scorers in the area and the conference, leading Gillespie to a 13-15 record while scoring a team-high 718 points, an average of 25.6 per game. He had a 42-point performance against Mt. Olive at the Carlinville Holiday tournament, breaking the single-game scoring record in the tournament. He had nine games of over 30 points this season.

Other first-team all-conference members included Zach Golenor, a senior from Roxana; Kyle Lynch, a senior from Pana; Drake Paden, a junior from Hillsboro and Richie Well, a senior from Vandalia.

Justin Bailey, a junior from Southwestern, led the second-team selections.

Bailey made a team-high 71 three-point baskets, shooting 40 percent from distance, while averaging 12.1 points per game. He was also a 72 percent free throw shooter, and averaged two steals per game with a team high of 54.

Other second-team members were Nathan Casey, a junior from Vandalia; Steven Fenske, a senior from Hillsboro; Adam Miller, a senior from Pana; and Brady Simpson, a senior from Greenville.

On the third team included Jamieson, a senior from Carlinville. He averaged nearly 13 points per game for the 7-24 Cavaliers. He had a career-best 30 points late in the season in a regular-season game against Staunton and had five games of over 20 points this season.

Ben Lowis of Southwestern also made third-team all-conference. Lowis averaged 8.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Piasa Birds. Lowis had a season-high 22 points against Gillespie in an overtime regular-season victory toward the end of the season.

Tate Wargo of Gillespie was a third county third-team all-conference performer. The senior averaged 13.9 points per game, with a season-high of 23 against Hardin Calhoun late in the regular season.

Other third-team all-conference selections included Kaleb Ephron, sophomore from Greenville and Nick McMillen, senior from Pana.